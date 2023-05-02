HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Market is the state’s biggest economic event, hauling in over $6.5 billion to the state each year, generating hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to its website.

This spring, High Point Market saw a boost with new buyer registration. According to Ben Muller, the vice president of marketing and communications, the market registered more new buyers than the entirety of 2022.

What You Need To Know High Point Market events happen in both the fall and spring



Buyers vary greatly, and many come from all over the world



The fall event is Oct. 14 through Oct. 18

“At closing, we’re up 4.81% the total number of new buyers from last fall, and 21.5% up over the total number of new buyers from last spring,” Muller said.

People from all over the world travel to the market, with the goal of getting furniture that no one else has. Muller said the top five locations include Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East and Asia.

First-time buyer Sonja Nichols said High Point Market was an exciting experience. She was shopping for furniture and artwork for her new store.

“I’ve got to find furniture to fill a building that, when it first opens, will be 85,000 square feet,” Nichols said. “Within a year, once we open the upstairs part of the old Sears building, we will be 160,000 square feet of absolute exquisite, extraordinary one-of-a-kind emporium of all things.”

Nichols is a member of the Board of Governors for the UNC system and has always loved furniture and decorating. She said when the opportunity came to open Southern Lion, she knew it was all “in God’s hands.”

While shopping around the market, Nichols made sure she and her team found the furniture comfortable and matching their desired styles.

“What you want to do is have the experience of what the client will have,” Nichols said. “When the customers and clients are coming in, you have to be able to truly articulate the products and say that you know them.”

Then there are participants like well-known interior designer Thom Felicia, who gets to promote his new line and interact with other buyers and fans.

“[It’s] called Anderson, which is this really sort of beautiful, rounded, really inviting, comfortable, tight seat type back sofa with a scatter back of pillows,” Felicia said. “It also comes in a sectional, which is really sexy and beautiful and these gorgeous chaises.”

Buyers can shop twice each year — in the spring and in the fall. The fall event is Oct. 14 through Oct. 18.