BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Port Canaveral is now the world’s busiest cruise port, with 4,072,396 multi-day passengers setting sail in 2022, according to the Florida Ports Council.

It’s a milestone for the Space Coast port, beating out Port of Miami, which saw fifty thousand fewer passengers sail from the South Florida port last year.

“Once the CDC restrictions were lifted in June, everything went crazy, and the ships started filling up to their capacity and beyond their standard double occupancy capacities,” Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, said.

While more travelers means more revenue — from $154 million to $180 million — it also means a need for a new $175 million cruise terminal which will cruise ahead in the next two years, likely on the south side.

“People are really controlling the flow of traffic in and out of this port,” Murray said.

Port Canaveral also just announced its newest home-ported ship, the MSC Seaside, which has a 4,000 passenger capacity.

Travel agent Cessy Meachum said 60% of her clients book trips with some type of cruise component.

“There’s always water in the planning,” she said while laughing. “This area is amazing, and they just need to travel more. I’m helping with that.”

Port Canaveral projections show nearly six and a half million passengers in 2027.