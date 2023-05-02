HONOLULU — Oahu’s small businesses that have suffered hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for $3.5 million in grants via the Oahu Business Recovery Grants program starting May 15.

The program has expanded eligibility, allowing a wider range of businesses to qualify:

Minimum annual gross revenue of $60,000, down from $75,000.

Eligible businesses must prove a drop in net income of 25% in either 2020 or 2021 compared to 2019. Previously, a 25% decline in net income in both 2020 and 2021 was required.

“Helping small businesses get back on their feet is vital to a strong post-COVID economy,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “I encourage Oahu companies that suffered financially from the pandemic to see if they are eligible and, if so, take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Businesses can apply for grants ranging from $15,000 to $50,000, depending on the business’s annual gross revenue. Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted; no application is guaranteed funding. Visit the Oahu Business Recover Grant website for an application.

The Office of Economic Revitalization and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii will hold a webinar at 2 p.m. on May 4 to help businesses prepare to apply. The webinar will be held on OER’s Facebook page. Participants don’t need a Facebook account and for those unable to attend the live event, the webinar will be available on the Facebook page.

OER wants to ensure that businesses receive the most help to apply for a grant. They suggest:

Businesses can contact the Hawaii Small Business Development Center via their website for no-cost advice on how to apply.

for no-cost advice on how to apply. The Hawaii SBDC website also has applications translated into Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Spanish.

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is teaming up with local ethnic chambers to ensure business owners who communicate in English as a second language understand how to apply and have enough time to do so.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is administering the program. For more information, contact them via email at oahubizgrant@cochawaii.org.

Sarah Yamanaka covers events, environmental and community news for Spectrum News Hawaii. She can be reached at sarah.yamanaka@charter.com.