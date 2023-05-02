Erie County officials are kicking off a new initiative to help out small businesses in the area.

The WNY Be in Business initiative aims to energize small businesses in Western New York, connecting them with resources to start, grow and keep their doors opens, especially following the pandemic.

“Support services for our current businesses, as well as new businesses yet to be established, are available. Sometimes business owners didn’t know where to seek guidance, and to finally have a central location where the entire community can contribute and share for collaborative growth is significant,” said A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.

Those resources include networking, financial assistance and mentoring.

“This week we are celebrating National Small Business Week, and there’s no better kick off than the launch of WNY Be In Business, where current business owners and those looking to become first-time entrepreneurs can connect with community partners and resources to start or grow their local business,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “During the height of the COVID pandemic, our Erie County Business Task Force recognized the lack of a unified business resource hub and those conversations paid off with the brand new wnybeinbusiness.org website. I want to thank Erie County’s Department of Environment and Planning and our partners, especially the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State University for bringing WNY Be In Business to fruition.”

Those interested in joining can head to WNYBeinBusiness.org for more information.