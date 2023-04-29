The city of Leesburg is revved up and ready to go for Bikefest, as more than 30,000 motorcyclists from around the country are expected to roll into the city this weekend.

“Hotels are booked, and restaurants are full,” Leesburg Partnership Main Street Executive Director Joanie Smalley said. “There’s businesses again with restaurants, bars, stores, gas, everyone is getting an impact of what is happening.”

What You Need To Know Bikefest is rolling into Leesburg this weekend



The event is expected to bring in more than 30,000 motorcyclists from around the county



Local business owners say the money they make during Bikefest can help get them through the slower summer season

When motorcycles roll in to town, so do dollars, and business owners in downtown say the three days of Bikefest help get them through the next three months. The summer season here is typically a slow season, they say.

Before pulling in to downtown Leesburg Friday, the roar of motorcycles can be heard from miles away.

Michael Huey owns Two Old Hags Wine Shop, and while wine may be his primary business, beer will be the primary business the next few days.

He has 4,000 plus bottles, cans, and drafts of beer. There is so much inventory that he's had to rent an air conditioned trailer to hold it all.

While beer is the focus this weekend, Huey says he does still expect to sell plenty of wine.

“You’d be surprised,” he said. “Bikers get this bad wrap of being rough and tumble guys, but a lot of them are lawyers and doctors and you know these are $40,000 toys.”

Selling on the front lines for Huey, is server Alisha Youngman. She’s been a server her whole life, and it shows with her pleasant exchanges and smiles for everyone.

Traditionally New Years, St. Patrick's Day and Cinco De Mayo are the big money makers for bars and bartenders, she said. But that is not the case in Leesburg.

“Bikefest is a super big stretch for me,” Youngman says as she works behind a pop-up bar stand. “It’s where the most of my money comes in."

The business Huey will do over these three days is the equivalent of what he will generate the next three months, and for Youngman, it helps pay the bills when business slows down during the summer.

Hotels are sold out and main Street is full, and officials say that is a combo that means money.

Downtown business owners say they invest thousands into Bikefest preparations, from product to staffing, and say their goal is to make roughly five times the investment.