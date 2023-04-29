CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cooking is more than just a business for Andarrio Johnson.

“Food is life. Food is life, yes it is,” he said. “That’s it.”

What You Need To Know Carolinas Black Restaurant Week began Friday and runs through May 7



It's part of a national campaign that started in Houston



Cuzzo’s Cuisine is one of the featured restaurants

He’s the head chef and owner of Cuzzo’s Cuisine.

He’s one of the many business owners participating in Carolinas Black Restaurant Week, which kicked off on Friday.

The week features restaurants, food trucks and more across North and South Carolina.

It’s a part of a national campaign that began eight years ago in Houston.

In that time, the organization has supported over 3,000 restaurants, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food trucks.

Johnson says the week always brings an uptick in business.

“It’s an extra 30%, you know, I noticed a 30% increase in sales,” he said.

He’s expecting another good turnout and he can’t wait to share what he’s cooking up.

“Oh, I have a passion for what I do,” he said. “If you love what you do, it’s not work, man. It just, it just comes naturally to you. “

Cuzzo’s Cuisine has two locations and a food truck. You can follow the restaurant on Instagram.

Carolinas Black Restaurant Week runs through May 7.