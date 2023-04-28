WORCESTER, Mass. - A $2,500 grant awarded Friday to two young entrepreneurs in Worcester will help give their growing business some extra juice to keep their momentum building.

Woo Juice opened in the Midtown Mall in February. Owners Isaiah Tatum and Noel Stemn have been friends since middle school, and said after traveling to cities where healthy alternatives were more common, they came back to their home city to open up Woo Juice.

The two said they’re excited for the future, and plan to use the money to add even more options to their growing menu.

"It means a lot having new materials to provide a healthy option for our city," Tatum said.

"With the money, we plan to expand and grow because traffic is picking up, our clientele is picking up so we're going to need more equipment," Stemn said. "So this is going right to that, and to help with expanding and growing our business."

The grant money is part of AT&T's Black-owned business award. As part of the award, the two will also be receiving some free mentoring from local business leaders.