MADISON, Wis. — Those looking to care for others can consider a career with Mercyhealth.

Registered nurse Rachel McHone said she enjoyed leading lessons for nursing students as she showed them some things they may use inside one hospital supply closet.

“I don’t know where the future will take me, but I’ve loved every second of it so far,” McHone said about how eight years ago, the Mercyhealth pharmacy tech decided she wanted to do even more at Mercyhealth.

She became a CNA and is now a proud, newly practicing Mercyhealth RN.

“A lot of the reason that I’ve stayed at Mercy for so long is because I’ve just always loved my co-workers and I’ve had really great bosses that when I go to them, and I’m like, ‘I’m going back to school, I’m doing something crazy. I’m going to be a nurse during COVID, and they’re always super supportive of me and they’re always kind of willing to let me try new things,’” McHone said.

Besides the caretaking, she loves helping students do what she does.

“We offer guidance and answer questions and it’s really great to kinda see how they go from start to finish,” McHone said.

“It’s a great mix,” Mercyhealth HR business partner Maggie Montano said. “Of a lot of different experience levels.”

Presently, the hospital system needs dozens of additional CNAs and RNs to join the team.

The health care giant features flexibility, a hiring bonus and another big perk.

“Yes, we’re definitely excited for the advancement,” Montano said. “We offer that through our tuition reimbursement programs and loan repayment programs.”

Meanwhile, McHone said that the additional education support was a blessing.

“They’re helping me pay off my student loans, which is really great because I have two degrees, so I have quite a few of them,” she said.

Mercyhealth also pays for specialty training. For example, McHone was on her way to becoming a sexual assault nurse examiner, so she could help care for individuals who have been impacted by sexual trauma.

Those interested can learn more about careers at Mercyhealth at https://careers.mercyhealthsystem.org/careers-home.