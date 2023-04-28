ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction crews have started work at the site of the former Holy Land Experience in Orlando.

The attraction was permanently closed in 2021, and the property was purchased by AdventHealth, which has announced plans to redevelop it for a new emergency room.

— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 28, 2023

“AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community,” a statement from AdventHealth in August of 2021 read. "Orlando continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive.”

The Bible-based theme park temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and only reopened for a short period in 2021 before being closed permanently and later sold.

Prior to the pandemic closure, the attraction scaled back on a number of offerings in an attempt to shift its focus away from entertainment and back to “its original plan and function.” It also laid off 118 employees, including actors, musicians and guest service associates.