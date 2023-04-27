ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is gearing up for two major events that are set to take place within the next three weeks — the Lilac Festival and the PGA Championship.

Both events are expected to draw large crowds, which means the city will experience significant traffic and transportation disruptions. However, the Regional Transit Service is prepared to handle the influx of commuters and ensure that transportation runs as smoothly as possible.

What You Need To Know Rochester, New York is preparing for two major events - the Lilac Festival and the PGA Championship - that are expected to draw large crowds



The Regional Transit Service (RTS) is well-prepared to handle the increase in commuters and ensure that transportation runs as smoothly as possible during these events



It is important to plan ahead and check the bus schedules, especially if you are traveling from outside the city, to avoid any transportation-related stress

Whether you are heading to the golf course for the PGA Championship or the Lilac Festival, RTS has planned to handle the increase in commuters.

"It's business as usual for us, but obviously, we're expecting a lot more people," said Tom Brede, public information officer for RTS. "We'll see more people on the bus, and more traffic on the roads. So we're prepared for that. We're used to these kinds of things."

Brede also mentioned that RTS starts working with the PGA Championship several months before the tournament starts to get a sense of their needs and what kind of capacity RTS has.

For the Lilac Festival, RTS has all the necessary maps and schedules that can be accessed through its website or the transit app.

One major concern with the PGA Championship being held in May is that school will still be in session. However, RTS has confirmed that they will continue to run as normal, providing only limited services to accommodate the PGA Championship.

As the Lilac Festival and PGA Championship draw closer, it is important to plan ahead and check the bus schedules, especially if you are traveling from outside the city.

For more information on parking for the Lilac Festival, click here. For the PGA Championship, click here.