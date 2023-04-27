CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The popular beer brand, Bud Light, is still facing controversy after backlash over its partnership with a transgender social media influencer.

A conservative-led boycott is reportedly causing slipping sales and celebrity denouncements of the brand.

In a statement earlier this month, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, which makes Bud Light, said in a statement, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

However, a North Carolina business owner pushed back on the narrative companies should stay out of social issues and says there is money to be made from being inclusive.

“Being aware, obviously, of what you’re getting into. Because, I don’t think you should back down. We’re doing this, not just for ourselves and our families, but we’re doing this for strangers that we don’t even know,” said Carley Englander, a co-owner of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in downtown Monroe in Union County.

She said she and her longtime business and romantic partner, Robbie, knew they were taking a risk being publicly outspoken in support of the LGBTQ community when it opened, but so far pushback has been manageable.

Opening in 2019, Englander said East Frank is meant to be a welcoming, safe space for all.

“We saw that there were a large group of people that were kind of being missed in the community. We saw that there were numerous people that didn’t leave their houses, never went out to socialize, and if they did, they went to Charlotte,” Englander explained, referencing Union County’s LGBTQ community.

Since opening, East Frank has served as a haven for the county’s LGBTQ community and allies, which is exactly what Englander said was the goal.

“I was raised by lesbian parents. Our friends and family have been in the LGBTQ community since I can remember. I grew up going to pride festivals. So, when we moved here and we saw that there was nothing, we realized that was what we needed to do,” Englander added.

But, there is risk involved. Since her business started hosting drag shows in 2021, Englander said small protests and serious threats, sent through email and Facebook comments, have been the norm. Each week about 10 to 20 protestors gather outside the weekend drag show, according to Englander.

And, in light of national controversies with companies like Bud Light, Englander said she and Robbie understood when they started the business they were risking losing potential customers.

“The financial risk didn’t outweigh the desire to be kind to everybody. If we lose a few customers because they don’t agree with what we do, that is not the most desirable, but I would rather be kind to everybody,” Englander said. “If you have a problem with it, that’s your problem. It’s not my problem.”

Overall, Englander feels welcomed and says other nearby businesses have expressed their support and solidarity. She said the motto at East Frank will continue to be, “See all and serve all.”

“Digging in, keeping your stance the same thing it was from the get-go and just being an inclusive, wonderful place is the only way to support the community that is being targeted, constantly,” Englander added.