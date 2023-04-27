MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Manatee County is largely undeveloped, but that could soon change, leaving residents to decide if they should fight to keep their rural lifestyle or embrace development that some say is inevitable.

Giving people the country life experience is what Darya Cole does for a living.

“We started it 15 years ago with wanting to help unwanted animals, especially horses.”

She's owned her farm and trail guide business since 2008, first focusing on horseback riding, then expanding to ATV trail riding.

But she's not a Florida native. She moved there 26 years ago from Central Asia when she was 21.

“A lot has changed. We are getting more and more families moving here from different states from different countries," she said.

She says development is a good thing.

“Me not being from here originally, I am very welcoming and I'm very open to our community expanding. I think development is inevitable eventually so it doesn’t matter it is still going to happen,” she said.

But not everyone thinks it's inevitable.

Marie Jones has been a Myakka City resident for more than 40 years.

She lives on a farm tucked away on a quiet plot of land with her horse.

“I love the sweetness, the gentleness. They are just such big creatures but gentle at heart,” she said.

She loves the beautiful nature of this rural environment, and is against development.

She's visiting one area where an alleged development might be built – looking to see if there have been any recent changes.

“I think it’s scary because I don’t know what’s going to come of it,” she said.

It's not just the view outside that she loves, It's the memories she's made all of these years.

“Times were fun,” she said.

Looking at the family pictures reinforces her belief that limited development is best for the future of Myakka City.

“When developments or groups come in, they stay with them and we stay with us, and it becomes them or us,” she said.

As for Cole, she sees opportunity, hoping that new developments can bring more customers who will create memories of their own.

On opposite sides of the debate, both women want what’s best for the future of their community.