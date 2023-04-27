CENTERVILLE, Ohio — One former Ohio State University player is finding success off the field and as a business owner.

“And welcome to Crumbl!” Reggie Germany shouts as customers walk into his Crumbl Cookies location. He suits up to make sure his customers are taken care of.

Germany is the franchise owner of the Crumbl in Centerville, the first one to open in the greater Dayton area. And now, he’s opening even more locations across the state.

“We’re just giving the people what they want,” Germany said. “They’re asking for more and we just want to try to provide as much as we can.”

Germany and his wife plan to open a store in Troy, as well as Canal Winchester. Bringing his business to the Columbus area where he lives and played football is a dream come true.

“The Ohio State connection, being in Columbus, being back where I played and sweat and tears and things of that nature, it’s going to be pretty special.”

Germany played wide receiver for the Buckeyes in the late 90s.

“When you look back on it and you can say, ‘Yeah, I gave everything I got,’” he said.

He said while this isn’t the traditional career path of a former football player, in a way, it makes sense.

“You grow up competing against excellent competition and then what is life?” he said. “It is a big ball of competition with yourself. How can I be the best version of myself daily?”

Germany said the lessons he learned on the field led him to his success off of it. In just over a year, this location in Centerville is one of Crumbl’s top 10% performing stores in the country.

“We’ve opened up this store and we don’t plan on looking back,” he said.

He shares his advice for athletes to move on from their sport and into the working world.

“Dream big,” he said. “Don’t limit yourself in what you can or can’t do.”