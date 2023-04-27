MILWAUKEE — Black Restaurant Week happening in Milwaukee is helping give local businesses a boost.

This year’s eighth annual event is hosted by BlankSpaceMKE. The week runs from Tuesday through Sunday.

BlankSpaceMKE said by supporting Black restaurants and other local businesses, patrons can help make a significant impact on strengthening communities and creating new opportunities for future entrepreneurs.

Buffalo Boss is one of the many restaurants taking part in the event. They serve organic chicken and vegetarian chicken wings with homemade sauces made daily.

The owner, Taj Pearsall, said they have seen a spike in customers this week.

While running a business can have its challenges, he said they’ve been able to stay afloat because of their hard work and consistency.

“We’re blessed to still be here,” said Pearsall. “We’ve made it out of every milestone from the first year to the third year. COVID was rough for us, but we were able to trudge through.”

Data from the National Restaurant Association shows that only 15% of restaurants in Wisconsin are owned by minorities. Only 2% of those are Black-owned. In addition, about 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation.

Pearsall said they’re working hard to defy that trend.

Beth Fritzler is the Chief Operating Officer at Buffalo Boss in Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix Marketplace. She and other staff have their hands full frying up chicken and cooking up orders.

“There’s a lot of talent hidden in this city,” she said. “Sherman Phoenix, the North Avenue Marketplace, 3rd St. Market Hall and all of them that get to showcase small businesses, as well as Black businesses, is huge.”

Staff say they’re hopeful that events like this will continue to unite the community, all while showcasing the many great restaurants the city offers.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit https://blankspacemke.weebly.com/.