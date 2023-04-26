YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Some trade recruiters said they’re seeing a worker shortage in Ohio in their respective industries.

At a recent hiring event at Youngstown Works, dozens of vendors set out to find future employees.

“I can’t think of a better way for a young person to start their career right out of high school; by the time they’re 23-, 24-years-old, making roughly $85,000 a year,” said Ed Emerick, a training director at the Area Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee.

Emerick has 32 years of experience as an electrician. Over the last 17 years, he’s recruited talent to join JATC’s apprenticeship program.

“We offer a three-year residential program and a five-year commercial industrial program,” Emerick said.

Emerick said he’s seen a shortage in the Ohio — and national — workforce when it comes to electrical construction jobs. He said this is, in part, due to retiring baby boomers.

According to the Labor Department, there were nearly 130,000 openings in the construction industry in Feb. 2023; yet, hiring decreased by about 18,000.

Because of this, he said he’s trying to reach younger teens when he heads to recruiting events.

“What we’re trying to do is get to those kids while they’re still in 8th and 9th grade and get them educated in what their future could look like in a construction trade. Everyone goes to work to make money; reality is that it would be nice to make money and be happy doing what you’re doing,” Emerick said

He said college isn’t the only way people can create a successful career. He said he’s seen people thrive on alternative routes firsthand.

He’s always had a passion for education, especially when it comes to training electricians, but seeing people succeed is what keeps him motivated to continue in the industry.

“I like to provide them a way to make a good living for their family and have a retirement that they can literally retire and not have to get a part-time job,” Emerick said.

It’s not just people looking to jumpstart careers exploring trade industries, though. Michael Heilman, from Cortland, said he’s looking for a career change. He’s spent 10 years working in construction.

“I’ve known a couple of people that worked in the manufacturing trade and it sounds like it could be interesting to me. Definitely finding a job that isn’t as physical as construction and then having a set schedule,” Heilman said.