ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This apple pie jam comes with more than a recipe — it comes with a backstory three generations long.

“My mom taught me to make jam, and her mom taught her,” said Kathy Klingerman of Sophie Ann’s Jams and Things.

“I think of her every time I make jam,” Klingerman said.

Her grandmother’s name was Velma Schneider, and Klingerman has photos of her in her 1940s Ohio farmhouse kitchen.

Her mom, Norma Klingerman, kept the recipes alive.

And now Klingerman, along with Jean Colton, her partner of 31 years, honor these family matriarchs with Sophie Ann’s Jams and Things.

You can catch them at the Green Thumb Festival in St. Pete, April 29 — 30.

Sophie Anne’s Apple Pie Jam (Yield: Approx. 9 half-pint jars)

Ingredients:

6 cups diced apples. It’s best to use a variety of apples (Fuji, Gala, Honey Crisp, Pink Lady, etc. — at least 3 varieties).

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 cups granulated white sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 box low-sugar pectin (or 1/3 cup bulk pectin)

1/4 cup sugar

Instructions: