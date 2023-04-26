The Pittsfield City Council discussed bringing a possible “innovation district” to the city at its meeting Tuesday night.

Through a grant from Mass Development, an agency that works with cities and towns to assist them in driving economic and business development, the district’s goal would be to attract innovative businesses to the city.

Pittsfield’s business development manager Michael Coakley said a consultant will conduct a study to help form a strategy that will bring in the type of businesses they’re looking for. The new district would likely be in the area around the Berkshire Innovation Center and the William Stanley Business Park.

“They’ve done it other areas of the state,” Coakley said at Tuesday’s meeting. “They’ve done it in Boston, Cambridge and Holyoke, and they thought since we already have the Berkshire Innovation Center, the William Stanley Business Park, we’ve already brought in a couple innovative companies like Electromagnetic Applications and United Aircraft Technologies, that we’ve really done a lot of the groundwork.

Coakley said Pittsfield’s success in bringing in new companies so far is why it is a perfect time to conduct the study to see if the city would be optimal for the new district.