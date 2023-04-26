ORLANDO, Fla. — Food delivery remains a popular option for Americans even after the pandemic.

What You Need To Know A report by DoorDash reveals the monthly active users in December increased to over 32 million from over 25 million a year ago



As demand increases, a Venezuelan mother shares her story of how she's making ends meet with these food delivery platforms



DoorDash and Uber 's latest quarterly earnings signal an increases in sales compared to one year ago

An analysis of Uber’s latest quarterly earnings report revealed its delivery business generated $14.3 billion in sales. That meant a 6% increase from the same time one year ago.

DoorDash reported $14.4 billion in sales, an increase of 29% from a year ago.

Beila Marquez is a Venezuelan lawyer who drives and delivers for both platforms to make ends meet.

Marquez said the economic and political crisis in her home country brought her to Orlando where she’s lived for 7 years.

“Unfortunately, we had to come to the U.S. — all the Venezuelans that have come — it’s not because we want the American dream, we had our Venezuelan dream, which was excellent,” said Marquez.

A report by DoorDash reveals the monthly active users in December increased to over 32 million from over 25 million a year ago. As demand increases, Marquez drives and delivers to help fill that need.

“It was a challenge for me to come work here in the U.S. without speaking English,” said Marquez. “Delivering food was easier, as far as learning only a few words.”

Challenges in her daily job include dealing with traffic, high gas prices, barking dogs and hurricanes.

In September after hurricane Ian, her car flooded, resulting in a total loss, which kept her from working for one month. Marquez said without the help of her son and her husband, she couldn’t afford her apartment or the daily financial needs of living there.

“If the client doesn’t tip us, we barely make any money,” said Marquez.

Marquez will enroll in English courses in the next couple of months when her finances become more stable.

According to a DoorDash 2021 U.S. economic impact report, within a mix of dashers surveyed, 57% are women and 45% of dashers are of color.