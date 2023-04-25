MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It’s a simple act that’s both fueling career paths and feeding a festival.

“You want the younger generation to be a part of Ag (agriculture), be a part of the process. We want to do nothing but feed that,” said Michael Hill, H&A Farms CEO and Co-Founder.

Hill’s company, Amber Brooke Farms in Eustis, donated palettes of blueberries to Umatilla High School’s culinary program.

Under the direction of Chef Theresa Spann, who spent 25 years working in kitchens for Disney, students will use the fruit to fashion around 400 small and large pies.

They will then sell those pies at the upcoming Mount Dora Blueberry Festival, with proceeds supporting the school’s cooking program.

“Mount Dora had reached out to us and I said, ‘Sure, we’ll do it,’” she said. “This gives the students a real world experience.”

The program itself has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. When Spann began working with students a few years ago, she noted that there were 96 in her program. Now, 229 students clamor to work in the kitchen, scooping and measuring, baking and packaging goods for their school community — and greater community as well.

“They put their love into everything they do, we all do,” she said.

Hill, a fourth generation farmer — and first generation blueberry farmer from Apopka — is seeing success with his cash crop, with the likes of Walmart, Costco and Kroger buying his blueberries.

“Citrus used to be the main crop in our area. Blueberries are becoming a much bigger crop,” he said.

Yet, he saw the opportunity to inspire the next generation of farmers, or culinary experts, through a charitable choice.

“We just wanted to give to them because they’re excited,” he said.

The Mount Dora Blueberry Festival, which celebrates the industry, runs on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One hundred and twenty vendors will set up shop in Donnelly Park. The event features live music, arts and crafts, and, of course, blueberry pie.