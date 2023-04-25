As Republican-controlled states around the country pass abortion bans as early as six weeks and lawmakers in Washington propose federal bans, the GOP candidates running in the 2024 presidential primary are racing to define themselves as the choice of the nation’s’ anti-abortion movement, emboldened after the undoing of Roe v. Wade last summer.

What You Need To Know On Tuesday, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley outlined a staunchly anti-abortion agenda, but one that largely looked to the states to pass their own laws with federal action unfeasible in her view



“We have to face this reality: The pro-life laws that have passed in strongly Republican states will not be approved at the federal level,” Haley said in a speech at the Arlington, Virginia headquarters of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the most influential anti-abortion groups in the country which calls itself “the political arm of the pro-life movement"





Haley did not wade into specifics on when in a pregnancy she believes abortion should be illegal, as some of her other primary rivals have, though she did sign a bill as governor that banned most abortions after 20 weeks, with an exception to protect the life of the mother, but not in cases of rape or incest





A CBS News/YouGov poll from earlier this month found 58% of American adults believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, including 62% of independents and 31% of Trump 2020 voters

Haley explained that abortion bans couldn’t be passed in Congress without a filibuster-proof majority of 60 votes in the Senate, something Haley pointed out Republicans haven’t had since the turn of the 20th century.

“It could happen but it hasn't happened in over 100 years, and it's unlikely to happen soon. We have to face this reality,” said Haley, who served as South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017. “ The pro-life laws that have passed in strongly Republican states will not be approved. At the federal level. That's just a fact.”

“Some states have passed laws protecting life. I commend them for that. Other states have doubled down on abortion. I wish that wasn't the case, but it is,” Haley continued. “Different people in different places are taking different paths. That's what the founders of our country envisioned.”

The only woman in the GOP primary so far, Haley said her husband’s adoption as a child “is reason number one I stand for life” and spoke of her struggles to get pregnant.

“I am pro-life. I am unapologetic or unhesitant about it. Not because the Republican Party tells me to be. But for very personal reasons,” Haley said, later adding: “My heart hurts when someone decides not to go through with a pregnancy.”

Haley did not wade into specifics on when in a pregnancy she believes abortion should be illegal, as some of her other primary rivals have, though she did sign a bill as governor that banned most abortions after 20 weeks, with an exception to protect the life of the mother, but not in cases of rape or incest.

“No one talks about finding consensus. Everyone goes to the barricades and attacks the other side. They've turned a sensitive issue that has long divided people into a kind of gotcha bidding war. How many weeks are you for? How many exceptions are you for? And the list goes on,” Haley said. “But these questions missed the point if the goal is about saving as many lives as possible. You don't save any lives if you can't enact your position in the law. And you can't do that. Unless you find consensus.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has all but announced a 2024 run, has said he supports a federal ban of at least 15 weeks, but has also said he would fight to ban abortion entirely in every state.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he would support a 20-week ban after initially struggling to arrive at a precise answer, but also said that as president he “would literally sign the most conservative, pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to enter the race, signed a six-week abortion ban in his state earlier this month.

Former President Donald Trump, the polling leader in the primary so far, appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who undid federal abortion protections last June, but was the target of a rebuke last week by the anti-abortion group Haley spoke in front of after his campaign told the Washington Post the issue should be decided at the state level.

Leaving abortion laws up to individual states “is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold,” the group said in a statement. “We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections.”

Haley compared the debate over abortion to the one she saw over the Confederate flag in South Carolina in 2015 after a white supremacist massacred nine members of one of the oldest Black churches in the country. South Carolina lawmakers ultimately voted to remove the flag from the state capitol.

“What was true then with the flag can be true now with abortion. This shouldn't be about one movement winning and another one losing,” Haley said, pitching her perspective to voters with more moderate views on abortion. “Now that power has been restored to the people, let us treat it as the important and deeply personal issue that it is. Let's discuss it in a way that allows Americans to show love for one another, not judgment or contempt.”

The fight over abortion is only moving further to the right in the Republican presidential primary, but Haley is attempting to position herself as someone who can make the case in a general election after abortion appeared to be a losing issue for her party in the 2022 midterms and in a recent Wisconsin state judge election that saw the pro-abortion Democrat win by 9% in the swing state.

According to a polling tracker from FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently leads in the GOP primary with an average of 51%, while Haley clocks in at 4.2%, just behind Pence’s 5.5% and well behind runner-up Desantis’ 24.5%.

However, on the abortion issue, there is an opportunity for Haley and Pence to gain ground. Among white evangelical Christians, one of the groups most in favor of abortion bans and restrictions, 41% don’t want Trump to be president again, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from last month.