WASHINGTON D.C — Members of Florida’s Congressional Delegation are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s running for re-election.

“We see extremes on both sides. And we need people who are level headed who can make sure they're getting it done for the American people. And, that's what we have right now. And I think he's going to win the election because of that,” said Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Other Democrats also said they will help the President “finish the job.” Congressman Darren Soto said in a statement, “President Joe Biden is delivering for America. He led us out of the pandemic. He’s rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering healthcare costs, boosting manufacturing, protecting democracy, and combatting climate change.”

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz also tweeted, “I stood by [[President Joe Biden]] when he got America back on her feet, created record jobs and fought to rebuild our infrastructure and democracy. And we're not done yet.”

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have not made an endorsement. But, Rubio on Tuesday went after Biden’s record on the economy and border security. “America at least as we know it honestly can’t survive another four years of Joe Biden,” Rubio said in a Twitter video.

Following the launch of his re-election campaign Biden gave a speech in Washington to union workers on job creation and manufacturing.