Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is pushing back against House Republicans' budget plan, telling reporters Tuesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bill would “be taking us backwards” by making it more difficult for low-income students to go to college and cutting teachers in the classroom.

The Education Department on Tuesday released a state-by-state breakdown of how the plan would impact local communities.

“Under this Republican plan, about 26 million students from low-income communities would see their schools funding drop to their lowest level in a decade. These schools were hard hit by the pandemic and they'll be hard hit by the Republican budget if Kevin McCarthy gets his way” said Cardona.

Secretary Cardona’s remarks to reporters came just one day after the Biden administration hosted a Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year ceremony at the White House. Cardona warned that if McCarthy’s budget were to pass, it would mean severe cuts that could impact the number of teachers in schools.

“We faced a shortage of 100,000 teachers before the pandemic. These cuts are equivalent to pulling 60,000 educators and instructional staff out of our schools. These cuts jeopardize support for as many as 7.5 million students with disabilities.”

Cardona also called out Republicans for being “willing to eliminate Pell Grants,” which are given to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need and do not need to be repaid.

“Pell Grants actually pay for themselves by generating higher income and greater tax revenue,” said Cardona. “Republicans aim to block an estimated 40 million borrowers from accessing either $10,000 or $20,000 in student debt forgiveness. We have members of Congress who received triple that amount in small business loan forgiveness through pandemic PPP loan forgiveness program. But they can't seem to give their own constituents a small break.”

The bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, proposes a number of cuts to federal programs and funding in order to raise the debt ceiling until May 2024. It promises to block the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program, which promises up to $20,000 in debt relief for low and middle-income borrowers, from taking effect.

The program has yet to go into effect as it’s tied up in the courts, but McCarthy’s bill would keep the Secretary of Education from being able to put such a forgiveness plan in place to begin with.

McCarthy plans to put the Limit, Save, Grow Act on the House floor Wednesday, but it’s still unclear if he has the votes to pass it. A number of Republicans, including Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Chip Roy, R-Texas are still holding off on endorsing the bill. McCarthy can only afford to lose 4 votes if he has any hope of passing the bill.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget has already said that President Joe Biden would veto the Limit, Save, Grow Act should it reach his desk.

Spectrum News has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.