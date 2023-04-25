ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Bob Klenke was busy Tuesday framing a signed Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey at Frame of Mind near Lambeau Field. It’s part of a long history of work that includes framing Packers jerseys of all eras, including departing quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t think it will have a lot of impact on us,” Klenke said. “Aaron Rodgers will go into the Packers Hall of Fame because of his talent. He will go into the NFL Hall of Fame and once all that happens, it’ll be no different than Brett Favre. All of a sudden all the memorabilia from his days will come in and we’ll do a lot of framing up of that.”

While Klenke said Packers items make up a large chunk of business, Aaron Rodgers items accounts for only a small percentage of the shop’s work.

“Aaron Rodgers is not a huge percentage of our business,” he said. “He demands a little bit more for his signature, so if you’re having something signed by him you’ve got to have a little more cash. We don’t do as much of Aaron Rodgers as one would think.”

A few blocks away at TicketKing, manager Travis Loftus said Rodgers’ departure will likely impact some ticket prices.

“As far as tickets go, it does take a hit as far as ticket resale on the secondary market, just because when you have a player of his caliber your team is in every single game,” he said. “Now, you’re going into Jordan Love and it’s kind of an unknown and you’re not exactly sure what he’s going to do.”

The ticket makers can be fickle and move with what’s happening on the field.

“It really depends on how the team is doing,” Loftus said.

A team that plays well will command higher ticket prices.

Loftus said many Packers fans are fans of the team first and foremost. He doesn’t anticipate Rodgers’ exit will discourage many people from making the trip to Lambeau Field.

Klenke said he still sees a lot of Brett Favre memorabilia come through the store. His departure from Green Bay ended similarly to Aaron Rodgers.

“You’ve got to remember the Packers had the same experience with Brett Favre,” Klenke said. “That being said, they’re use to what’s going on here and I think they’re finally happy it’s finally over. But, life goes on.”