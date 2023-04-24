North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation Monday banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

The ban allows no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it one of the strictest in the country. It's designed to take effect immediately. But last month, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The U.S. Supreme Court last year eliminated the nationwide right to abortion that had been in effect for almost 50 years. The decision has spurred a series of states to enact restrictions on the procedure.

"This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement.

The law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Last week, lawmakers said they planned to pass the latest bill to send a message to the state's high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, had sponsored the bill.

"North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both," Myrdal said in an interview with The Associated Press after Burgum signed the bill. "We're pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value."