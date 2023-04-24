Fox News Media announced Monday that it "agreed to part ways" with primetime host Tucker Carlson after more than a decade, a seismic shift for the network.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the company wrote in a statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

His last broadcast was Friday, the network said. A rotating panel of the network's personalities will fill in during Carlson's regular primetime slot until a new host is named.

The news comes just days after the network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation lawsuit. The suit accused the network of besmirching the company by airing false election fraud claims in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

