WISCONSIN — In the wake of Sunday's bankruptcy filing by Bed Bath & Beyond, and with all remaining stores set to close by June 30, customers with gift cards or coupons will likely want to use them sooner rather than later.

"Any time a business goes out of business, the first thing you want to do is to collect any proof of purchases you might have [or] receipts," said Lisa Schiller, director of investigations and media relations for the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin.

In addition to not allowing returns on items purchased after April 26, Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are set to expire by Wednesday.

Schiller said, when coupled with the recent bankruptcy filing by David's Bridal and a slew of closures and bankruptcies in brick-and-mortar retail over the past few years, customers have often learned the hard way how a sudden closure can impact them.

"Since COVID, everything has been up in the air and we've seen closings," Schiller said. "That's why it's good to check Better Business Bureau reports — again, we'll have information for you if that business is closed."

