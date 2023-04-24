Destination Cleveland, the city's convention and visitors bureau, has launched an initiative targeting locally owned small businesses in the hospitality industry.

What You Need To Know The “ Welcoming CLE Visitors: Small Biz Marketing Series " is a free educational workshop opportunity targeting local small businesses

" is a free educational workshop opportunity targeting local small businesses

The workshop series is part of Destination Cleveland’s ongoing commitment to build inclusivity and equity efforts in the tourism industry



Two more free workshops are scheduled in May and June; details on the topics and how to sign up can be found here

Each session of the “Welcoming CLE Visitors: Small Biz Marketing Series” is designed to give small business owners the tools they need to grow and succeed.

Cleveland saw 16.1 million visits in 2021, and, according to Destination Cleveland, is expecting a continued boost in visitors this year. The series aims to help the city’s small businesses attract and welcome these visitors. While there is no cost to attend, there is a limit of 100 individuals per session. Destination Cleveland is partnering with Falls & Co., and KeyBank for the program.

Emily Lauer, spokesperson for Destination Cleveland, told Spectrum News about the driving force behind the workshops.

"The visitor economy in Cleveland is really large and we're hoping to see it go back into a growth trajectory here soon," said Lauer.

Watch the full interview above for more details.