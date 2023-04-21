GREEN BAY, Wis. — People patiently waited late Friday morning to get their first taste of the food at Delilah’s in downtown Green Bay.

Co-owner Russ Petrouske and his staff opened the business Monday.

“So far, everyone is loving what we’re doing down here,” he said during a break from serving food and welcoming customers. “When we opened up Delilah’s, it was our goal to bring something unique to downtown Green Bay.”

Delilah’s is built around southern-inspired breakfast and lunch.

One of three restaurants he’s involved with, Petrouske was able to find enough people to staff the newest operation.

“We’ve been pretty lucky,” he said. “We’re always looking for great people, but we weren’t in a spot where we couldn’t open up the business because of staffing levels.”

The state’s unemployment rate was at a historic low of 2.5% in March.

It comes at a time when businesses of all types are seeking people to help fill any number of open positions — from manufacturing to law enforcement.

Jeff Mirkes of Downtown Green Bay, Inc., said the potential for staff shortages aren’t slowing the plans of some businesses.

“Without a doubt it’s had an impact,” he said. “What I witness every day are business owners who believe in their mission so much that they don’t let that hold them back.”

Mirkes points to a trio of new business locating in downtown Green Bay — including a grocery store expected to open this spring.

“They will have to hire an entire staff to operate a grocery seven days a week,” he said. “They have what it takes. They’ll find a way.”

Petrouske said all three of the businesses he co-owns have had to adapt.

“I’ve been in the industry for almost 20 years now and at this point in my career — and the restaurant industry in general — you have to be more flexible than you’ve ever been before. Almost to the extent where our employees kind of dictate their availability. More than saying, ‘Hey, we need somebody for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.’ We say, ‘Hey, what are you available for?’”