CINCINNATI — Layoffs from the pandemic are leading to new businesses. Even in the face of record inflation, a record amount of former workers are becoming business owners in Ohio.

Potential business owners can find business resources through the Ohio Secretary of State's Office

Robert and his wife Shanecka Bedford turn rocks into gemstone jewelry and sell it in their new Cincinnati store, but how they got to this point took a pandemic shutdown and one tough decision

“It was very stressful. You know, my state of mind was of worry,” said Robert.

He was a teacher for the Cincinnati Public School District and was laid off when the schools shut down in 2020.

“It was a real reality check that I wanted something that was a little bit more fulfilling," he said, "You know, I love teaching kids. That was my favorite thing, but after all of the changes, it just didn't feel the same.”

That’s when he said he took the leap and made his side job making gem stones into a full time business.

“I made a decision to take the courage to do this full time, and it was one of the hardest decisions I ever made in my life,” said Robert.

Turns out a lot of former workers made the same decision.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, in January alone, more than 17,000 businesses were created in Ohio. It's a record-setting increase that’s been going on for the last three years in Ohio leading to what’s now being called an entrepreneurial boom.

"The pandemic, that was just like a blessing in disguise. People was able to really step back and wake up and see what they was doing and where it was leading them,” said Robert.

Shanecka still works a regular day job, but she said as they start to gain business here, she plans to take the leap, too.

“I still have a 9 to 5. I've been able to decrease my hours so I don't work the normal 40-hour week,” said Shanecka. “It’ll take more eyes from the city once the traffic picks up and, you know, there's more people that we can help, then I got bigger things to do."

So far, the couple made enough to open their own store they named "Heads Up Trading Company" in Cincinnati but just like the gem stones they make, they’re hoping the hard work keeps paying off.

If you or someone you know is thinking about starting a business, you can find more information and resources here.