CLEVELAND — Kellie McDowell has been a pipefitter since 2008. Her family has a history in the trades.

She retired in 2020, but she didn’t need any refreshers on how the machines work at the training center.

“It’s like riding a bike," McDowell said. "It all comes back to you.”



She’s spent her career in the trades, which she said is a not a traditional role for women. The Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that in 2021, only 2% of the people employed in the piping trade were women.



“I’ve been a welding since the 1986," McDowell said. "I’ve always been in a non-traditional job, so it’s fine. I fit right in.”



She passed along these skills to her daughter Chiela Wade, who followed her mother’s footsteps and is now a pipefitter herself. Kellie said she’s part of the only mother-daughter duo in the Pipefitters Local 120 union.



“She’s just as handy and crafty as I am," McDowell said. "I saw that early in life so, it was only fitting for her to follow her mother’s footsteps. A lot of people follow their parents' footsteps. So yes, it was definitely gonna happen.”



“Love it. Absolutely love what I do," Wade said. "I'm very mechanically inclined myself. I knew cubicle city wasn’t for me.”



They didn’t work together much on the job site. The two developed different styles, such as how they solder copper pipe fittings. Wade learned that there is more than one way to do the job right.



“You should learn something new every single day, no matter how long you’ve been in the trade," McDowell said.



McDowell has known how to weld for decades. Her daughter has the same steady hand.



She said she’s proud to pass on her handy skills to the next generation.



“I’ve always been taught anything you can do I can do better," McDowell said. "That’s what we do. We do it better.”



Wade’s son, Cortez, may be the next generation.



“If he doesn’t have a plan, I’m definitely gonna suggest that he get into the pipefitters until he figures it out," Wade said.