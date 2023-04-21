ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After what the Pinellas County Transit Authority says was a successful first six months of the SunRunner, they’re moving forward with plans to expand.

The SunRunner is Pinellas County’s first rapid transit system and links parts of downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach.

Since they opened in October, it’s been free for riders and has had up to 100,000 passengers each month.

What You Need To Know SunRunner information





100,000 riders took the SunRunner in March, PSTA says



Expansion plans include a stop near the St. Pete Pier



The more than 10-mile loop connects downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach



Traffic Inbox: More from Tim Wronka

Transit officials confirm the expansion plans include a stop by the St. Pete Pier, but will be announcing the details late Friday morning.

Steven Peterman, the owner of Pete’s Bagels on 1st Avenue South, says having a SunRunner stop nearby has been nothing but positive for his growing business.

“There’s definitely been a growth since the SunRunner has opened,” he said.

Pete’s Bagels has been open for four years and had to deal with the effects of the pandemic when the business was only a few months old. Peterman says having the rapid transit system drop passengers off by his business has been beneficial.

“It makes it really easy to get to all these small businesses and get around in all different parts of the city,” he said.

Many of Pete’s Bagels loyal customers live by the Grand Central district while others stop in on their way to work or the beaches. But the area of 1st Avenue South that was once quiet is now home to a few growing businesses.

Growth across the area, plus the SunRunner launching and helping to connect many different neighborhoods, Peterman says has all contributed to helping the bagel shop grow

“I don’t know if five years ago if this building would have been as successful… probably not,” he said.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch and transportation officials plan to announce changes to the SunRunner at the 10 a.m. event Friday.