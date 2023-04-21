Oakdale Mall in Johnson City has signed a big-name tenant, more good news for a property that's re-inventing itself.
A recent filing shows the popular restaurant and arcade Dave & Buster's signed a lease Thursday with the ownership group of Oakdale Commons, according to a Broome County filing obtained by Spectrum News 1.
This follows announcements that Dick's House of Sport and BJ’s Wholesale Club are on their way to the mall site.
Just a few years ago, it looked like the mall could close due to major anchor stores leaving, but it’s seen a bit of a resurgence over the last few months.