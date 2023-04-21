CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is implementing a new chaperone policy this month.

Starting Saturday, April 22, guests age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years or older.

The theme park announced this week that due to “increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior” across the venue, the new chaperone policy is being implemented.

The chaperone must have a valid government-issued photo identification with a date of birth at admission, be admitted or remain in the park after 4 p.m. until close, as stated in Carowinds Code of Conduct.

“One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the policy reads.

Guests age 15 years or younger who are found unaccompanied by their chaperone may be kicked out of the park. This also applies to all ticket and season pass holders, according to the website.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Carowinds continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” the park said in a statement.

