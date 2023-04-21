CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new alcohol-free bar in Charlotte is shaking up the late-night scene.

What You Need To Know Sugar Lounge in Uptown serves only mocktails and non-alcoholic beers



Alcohol alternatives are on the rise across North Carolina



According to a 2022 IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the sales of no and low-alcohol beverages grew by more than 7% in 10 global markets, including the U.S.

Every drink at the Sugar Lounge in Uptown is either a mocktail or non-alcoholic beer.

“It’s a whole different experience, and it’s a great experience for those who don’t drink as well,” Sugar Lounge partner Jerell Garrett said.

Alcohol alternatives are on the rise across North Carolina. According to a 2022 IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the sales of no and low-alcohol beverages grew by more than 7% in 10 global markets, including the U.S.

That figure is part of the reason why Garrett and his business partners decided to bring the small, dimly lit club to the center of Charlotte’s nightlife scene.

“You have all of these venues around us that serve alcohol,” Garrett said. “We’re in the middle of all of this going on, and it’s a lot, but you have the people who care and really appreciate it.”

Garrett believes drinking habits are changing because of a person’s past relationship with alcohol, or people are becoming more health conscious.

With Sugar Lounge opening as the first all non-alcoholic bar in Charlotte, Garrett predicts more will pop-up in the Queen City.

“This might have birthed it, but this is definitely going to start a wave of more non-alcoholic bars altogether,” Garrett said.

Meanwhile, Garrett says they’re reaching out to local Alcoholic Anonymous groups to try and host events for their members.