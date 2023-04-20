Though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet announced his widely anticipated 2024 presidential campaign, he may already be facing an uphill battle in his road to the Republican nomination.

In recent days, several elected Republican officials in Florida have thrown their weight behind the candidate who will likely be the biggest obstacle for the state’s governor to claim the GOP nomination, former President Donald J. Trump.

“We need experienced and proven leadership back in the White House,” Waltz said in a statement first shared with far-right outlet Breitbart. “Today I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.”

DeSantis held the House seat Waltz currently occupies for three terms before he was elected Florida’s governor in 2018. Waltz’s endorsement makes him the latest member of Florida’s GOP congressional delegation to offer his backing to the former president.

Waltz joins staunch Trump allies like Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna, as well as Sunshine State GOP Reps. Greg Steube, Brian Mast, John Rutherford, Vern Buchanan, Cory Mills and Byron Donalds.

Donalds, who introduced DeSantis at his re-election victory party after last year’s midterms, said in his endorsement of Trump that “there is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize this moment and deliver what we need — to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again.”

To date, the Florida governor has received the support of just one member of the state’s GOP congressional delegation: Rep. Laurel Lee, a freshman lawmaker who previously served as Florida Secretary of State under DeSantis.

Though he has not officially declared his candidacy, DeSantis has also received the backing of Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

“Ron DeSantis hasn’t asked anybody for an endorsement,” Massie said in an interview on Wednesday. “He can’t ask anybody for an endorsement because he is not a candidate for president.”

“I’m not concerned that Donald Trump is getting endorsements and getting a lot of them,” the Kentucky Republican added. “He should have all of Congress. Why doesn’t he have the whole Republican Congress?”

Several of the Florida Republican endorsements came as DeSantis visited Washington, D.C., to meet with Republican lawmakers. One GOP lawmaker, Texas Rep. Lance Gooden, said in a statement Tuesday that after a “positive meeting” with DeSantis, he was offering his endorsement to Trump.

“While he has done commendable work in Florida,” Gooden said of DeSantis, “there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are facing.”

DeSantis is widely expected to announce a presidential run after Florida’s legislative session ends. The Florida governor has traveled to a number of key primary states in recent weeks, including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.