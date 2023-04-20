Maine is at risk of falling behind Massachusetts, New Hampshire and other states when it comes to sustainably using the ocean for innovation and research, according to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

That means the state could be losing federal funding and opportunities to advance research on climate change, energy and pharmaceuticals, supporters of a new bill say.

Sen. Jill Duson (D-Portland) proposes to make Maine competitive by gathering experts to map a way forward for innovation and research.

She wants a new task force to “come together to develop an overall vision for Maine as a player in the international Blue Economy scene. We are well placed. We have fabulously clean, cold waters.”

The “Blue Economy” is “the sustainable use of the ocean’s resources for economic health, improved livelihoods and jobs and ecosystem health,” said Blaine Grimes, chief ventures officer at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

Grimes told lawmakers last week that states such as New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alaska, Florida, California and Washington are already ahead of Maine in working to attract investors and entrepreneurs to their “ocean industry clusters.”

“We believe that we are at risk of falling behind other states that have recognized this opportunity and that is part of the reason for our interest in supporting this bill,” she told members of the Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business Committee.

Yet the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club said the 23-member task force needs representation from environmentalists and is too focused on economic development.

“We may seem to have plenty of fresh and saltwater resources, but they are what makes this state what it is,” Becky Bartovics of Sierra Club Maine said. “Creating this task force with little to no ‘hat tilt’ to environmental concerns as we face climate change is reckless at best and likely to cause serious downstream impacts to our existing industries.”

Others, including the University of New England and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, say Maine cannot wait to develop this economic sector.

“The Blue Economy is a potentially massive emerging field that can help Maine become relevant in a way that we have not seen in years,” said Charles Tilburg, UNE’s academic director of the School of Marine and Environmental Programs.

He too mentioned efforts by other states but said Maine’s 3,000 miles of coastline gives it an advantage.

“Currently, we do not have a central place for academics, nonprofits, industry, and other stakeholders to come together and plan how to take Maine to the next level regarding this economy,” he said.

Bigelow CEO Deborah Bronk said the marine microbes at her lab could hold the key to some of the world’s most vexing problems. They need a way to find partners to find the answers.

“There is no question in my mind that within our collection there are anti-microbial, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory compounds produced by marine microbes,” she said.

Duson’s bill, LD 1286, proposes to create a task force to come up with a report by December that lays out a state strategy for sustainable use of the ocean’s resources.

The bill is still a work in progress, Duson said. The timeline will likely be extended, and the proposed membership changed, in response to feedback on the bill.

She’s hearing the task force is too big, too small, and that certain groups are underrepresented. She plans to work with fellow legislators on the bill in the coming weeks.

Duson said her nearly 20 years on Portland City Council and the work they did on waterfront issues gives her a good reference point to advocate for a statewide vision.

“We can navigate those concerns to get to something that most people can live with but that allows us to make progress,” she said. “I’m resisting allowing some of the pushback to completely have us give up on the momentum we’ve established so far.”



