MILWAUKEE — Interval Coffee owner Ryan Hoban is a lover of both coffee and the game of basketball. When he got a call about lending a coffee grinder to former Marquette University star Jimmy Butler, he admitted he was a bit star-struck.

Butler is playing for the Miami Heat against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs.

“A buddy who owns another coffee shop in town, Scott from Likewise, texted me looking for an espresso grinder,” said Hoban. “Thought it was for the shop. I was trying to think through with what we had around and I don’t think we have one lying around here for [them]. ‘Is it for the shop?’ He said, ‘No, it’s for Jimmy Butler.”’

Hoban didn’t think he was serious, but then realized the Heat was coming to town to play the Bucks.

“I thought a little bit harder — because he mentioned Jimmy. We’re about to open a second shop down in Bayview, so we have an espresso grinder just waiting to be used,” said Hoban. “So I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we do have an espresso grinder, especially for Jimmy Butler.”’

He was able to connect with Butler’s team and delivered the grinder to him in person.

“Around the corner walks Jimmy Butler,” said Hoban. “He very humbly goes, ‘Hey man, I’m Jimmy.’ He shakes my hand. I go, ‘I know who you are; I’m Ryan, the coffee guy.”’

They talked about their equal love for coffee and Butler’s coffee brand, Big Face.

“As I was leaving, I said, ‘Take it easy on our Bucks,’” said Hoban. “He said, ‘Tell your Bucks to take it easy on us.’ Obviously Giannis got hurt and Game 1 didn’t go well for us.”

Hoban received some backlash from Bucks’ fans after The Athletic did an article on Interval “fueling Jimmy Butler’s Game 1.”

“We’ve got some angry Milwaukee sports fans that have commented, which is unfortunate, but I’m happy we won last night,” said Hoban. “It made my life a little easier today.”

He said he’s noticed an influx of online orders since the story broke.

Gabrielle Joseph, a frequent customer who is also a Bucks fan, said it was a nice gesture.

“I think it shows good sportsmanship for our city in general,” said Joseph. “So what? We gave him the coffee grinder. He needed it; that’s not going to cause us from losing games or anything like that.”

Hoban agreed, especially because Butler made an impact here in Milwaukee when he played a starring role for Marquette.

“Something I’ve been asked [is], ‘What if it was Bam Adebayo or one of the other players? Would you lent it so easily?’ Probably, but there’s a special connection because Jimmy spent time in our town,” said Hoban.

Hoban even attended Game 2 rooting on his Bucks, but said he’s still open to helping Butler with his caffeine fix when he comes back to Milwaukee for Game 5. Hoban said he’s hopeful Butler may even visit Interval for a cup next time.