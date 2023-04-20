Players of FIFA, Call of Duty, Pokémon and more are invited to Great Lakes Gaming in downtown Rochester for a weekend of tournaments as the esports center celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Great Lakes Gaming is a sky-high esports lounge on the 22nd floor at Innovation Square. It’s the former Xerox tower. The 3,400 sq. ft. gaming center is like the country club of gaming. RIT grad Ben Garvey has put together a sweet space for gamers.

“On a typical day we have our 12 computers out here and a VR setup,” said Garvey, owner of Great Lakes Gaming.

He has more than two dozen gaming stations, a PlayStation 5 area, Xbox Series X Halo limited edition and private live streaming booths. The library of games available is endless. There's a café with super cool, limited edition vending machines. There is an event space for parties and you just can’t beat the view.

“Gaming has its popularity here, but people like having their private events here up on the 22nd floor because it is new and unique,” Garvey said. “That’s been a huge success for us.”

Great Lakes Gaming is Rochester’s only esports facility. You can play for $10 an hour, purchase a day pass is $25 or a monthly membership for unlimited hours and free guest passes for $100.

Garvey is proud to share it all with a fast-growing gaming community.

There are tournaments happening all anniversary weekend. Great Lakes Gaming is open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Street parking is free on the weekends. There are also three parking garages nearby.