AUSTIN, Texas — Laura Schwab loved playing princess as a child growing up in England. And she still does.

“I think for a while I was like, ‘Oh, I should just have a regular job and be an adult.’ Somehow, I end up back to playing princess and dress up every day,” said Schwab.

Now a Texas resident, Schwab owns Judy & Madeleine. The small company makes crowns for people to wear. It started as a hobby.

“I was completely surprised when people started buying them. Any money I made from selling them, I just put back into making more crowns. And the rest is history,” said Schwab.

People buy her crystal crowns for almost every occasion, from Halloween to weddings. With thousands of crowns under her belt, Schwab plans to hone her skills by taking a cue from royalty.

“I’ve actually screenshot a bunch of royal family crown photos that I’m hoping to use as inspiration for future projects. After making 14,000 (crowns) you want to try something new,” said Schwab.

She plans to use sterling silver and other precious metals to make crowns in the future. Schwab says you don’t have to be a queen to wear one.

“So, I think part of me is also excited to make stuff that regular people can buy. You put the crown on and you’re magic!” said Schwab.