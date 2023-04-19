LIBERTY, N.C. — Several top business leaders from across the globe met at High Point University to discuss economic growth.

What You Need To Know The Greensboro Randolph Megasite is expected to add 5,000 jobs to the area



Business owners in towns near the megasite are optimistic about the development



The megasite is projected to be finished in 2025

The Carolina Core, a major transportation technology hub, is partnering with global companies including Toyota for advanced manufacturing facilities.

“We still have room there to expand and shift and adjust, which is awesome to have that much land and be creative," Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing NC, said. "So, for us, we're really excited for what's to come.”

That includes a more than $15 billion capital investment to fund projects like the Greensboro Randolph Megasite. It's expected to bring around 5,000 jobs to the area.

Liberty is one of the surrounding towns that many say will benefit greatly from the megasite. Some business owners there are optimistic about the move.

"I've seen a lot of growth here in Liberty since I've been open," Ronald Alexander, owner of Liberty Emporium & Thrift, Computer Services, said. "And I think the megasite is going to bring a whole lot more customers."

The Toyota battery construction site in Liberty is expected to be finished in 2025.