KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tourists loved visiting Osceola County in 2021 and 2022.
Experience Kissimmee reports a record $76 million in tourist tax dollars.
What You Need To Know
- Record $76 million collected in tourist tax dollars for Osceola County
- Tax collection increased 25% for 2021-2022
- $577,455 of additional funds will be divided up to seven organizations
- $227,242 will go to the Osceola Center for the Arts
The Tourist Development Council of Kissimmee reported tourist tax collections increased by over 25% for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The money comes from tourist development taxes, a tax on temporary lodging charged to visitors who stay in hotels and vacation rentals in Osceola County.
D.T. Minich, President, and CEO of Experience Kissimmee explained thanks to a tourist tax windfall, thousands will go to seven organizations throughout Osceola County.
“It’s just over a half a million that we’re dividing amongst the organizations,” said Minich.
It includes just over $227,000 to their performing arts center.
“The Osceola Arts is the biggest benefactor,” he said.
How Experience Kissimmee will split the funds:
- Kissimmee Gateway Airport: $15,031
- Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show: $47,597
- Osceola Center for the Arts: $227,242
- Osceola Chamber: $6,012
- Saint Cloud Chamber: $6,012
Experience Kissimmee is a marketing company that Osceola County funds to market tourism around the world.
Minich believes there was a lot of demand for people wanting to travel following the recovery of the pandemic.
“That is what led to the record-breaking tourist development taxes,” said Minich.
The majority of the $76 million goes to marketing, and capital improvements throughout the county, according to Minich.