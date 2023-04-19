KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tourists loved visiting Osceola County in 2021 and 2022.

Experience Kissimmee reports a record $76 million in tourist tax dollars.

The Tourist Development Council of Kissimmee reported tourist tax collections increased by over 25% for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The money comes from tourist development taxes, a tax on temporary lodging charged to visitors who stay in hotels and vacation rentals in Osceola County.

D.T. Minich, President, and CEO of Experience Kissimmee explained thanks to a tourist tax windfall, thousands will go to seven organizations throughout Osceola County.

“It’s just over a half a million that we’re dividing amongst the organizations,” said Minich.

It includes just over $227,000 to their performing arts center.

“The Osceola Arts is the biggest benefactor,” he said.

How Experience Kissimmee will split the funds:

Kissimmee Gateway Airport: $15,031

Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show: $47,597

Osceola Center for the Arts: $227,242

Osceola Chamber: $6,012

Saint Cloud Chamber: $6,012

Experience Kissimmee is a marketing company that Osceola County funds to market tourism around the world.

Minich believes there was a lot of demand for people wanting to travel following the recovery of the pandemic.

“That is what led to the record-breaking tourist development taxes,” said Minich.

The majority of the $76 million goes to marketing, and capital improvements throughout the county, according to Minich.