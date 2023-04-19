WASHINGTON D.C — On Capitol Hill, victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine detailed abuses by Russian troops, and pleaded with lawmakers to continue supporting Ukraine.

The alleged Ukrainian victims of Russian war crimes did not show their faces or disclose their names at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing because they are in fear. One said Russian troops walked into her house uninvited, and took her to a torture chamber for five days simply for being Ukrainian.

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican Michael McCaul of Texas, said the accusations are among 80,000 war crime allegations the Ukraine Prosecutor General’s Office has recorded since the war began 14 months ago.

Victims thanked the U.S. for helping Ukraine, and asked for continued support. So far the United States has provided more than $35 billion in security assistance.

Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz of South Florida, who is on the committee, says Wednesday’s testimony was “gut wrenching.”

"There’s no doubt that it’s genocide. And, it’s horrific. And it’s why the United States has to continue our efforts to hold the people accountable of the atrocities that they’re committing," he said.

But, some House Republicans have made it clear they want to stop sending aid to Ukraine, arguing Congress should focus on domestic issues. Florida Congressman Cory Mills questioned Ukraine’s Prosecutor General about corruption.

Ukraine Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin responded saying, "This is not the topic of our discussion. I have already answered your question about our fight against corruption, and I can give you more examples, but our hearings are related to war crimes. And, I will concentrate my answers on this topic."

Moskowitz said he believes Republicans who want to stop funding Ukraine are in the minority of their own party. "I think right now there’s still a lot of bipartisan support to continue in Ukraine. I think the Biden Administration’s done a really good job of putting together a coalition of nations to make sure that we’re all engaged," Moskowitz said.