CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati staple will now be available at concessions inside Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals announced a multi-year partnership with Skyline Chili on Wednesday, and both organizations say they can't wait to serve the Who Dey nation. The number of years wasn't disclosed.

It's Skyline Time in The Jungle‼️



We are excited to announce @Skyline_Chili as our new official chili partner. pic.twitter.com/FhbkPruhsV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 19, 2023

"Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we're honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium," said Sarah Sicking, Skyline vice president of Marketing and Brand Engagement.

Not only will Skyline Chili's Cheese Coneys be available for purchase, but select Ohio and Kentucky Skyline locations will also have a collectible cup series.

"Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati staple, and we look forward to bringing two iconic Cincinnati brands together to deliver delightful experiences and cultivate Cincinnati-pride," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals director of Strategy and Engagement. "We remain focused on providing fans with a first-class experience and hope Skyline Chili and coneys are a well-received addition for our amazing fans."

The partnership news came shortly after the team ended its more than 21-year partnership with Gold Star, which was announced Tuesday.

Skyline Chili came to fruition in 1949 in Cincinnati and now has 135 restaurants across the country. It's also the official chili for the Reds, FC Cincinnati, and it will soon be available at CVG airport.