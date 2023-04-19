As House Republicans work to cobble together their proposal to raise the country’s debt limit, President Joe Biden is set to contrast their economic policies against those of his administration in a speech to union workers.

According to the White House, Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., agreed that they would not negotiate over defaulting on the country’s financial obligations, but the president conveyed to them that he would be willing to hold separate negotiations with Republicans on the budget

Speaking at a union training facility in Accokeek, Maryland, roughly a half-hour’s drive from the White House, the president will condemn the proposals of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his House Republican conference while outlining his budget plan, which aims to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade, funded in part by taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

According to the White House, Biden will “highlight the impacts of Speaker McCarthy and extreme MAGA House Republicans’ threatened 22% spending cuts” on issues ranging from veterans’ health care and child care to treatments to address the opioid crisis, as well as “explain how House Republicans are trying to take away food assistance and health care from millions of Americans and repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, sending manufacturing overseas.”

Today, I'm headed to a union hall in Maryland to talk about how this Administration is rewarding work, not wealth. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2023

The Biden administration also shared polling supporting his proposals to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans and his legislative agenda — namely the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ health care, climate change and tax reform measure, and the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill aimed at bolstering domestic semiconductor manufacturing — as well as a memo with comments from economists, business leaders, elected officials and even his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, espousing the importance of raising the debt ceiling.

“Seventy-five days ago during our meeting, I told the president clearly: let’s find a way to come to an agreement like we have before,” McCarthy charged in a speech Monday at the New York Stock Exchange. “If the president agreed to negotiate in good faith, we'd already be done. Unfortunately, I have not heard from the White House since our very first meeting. President Biden has been missing in action and misleading the public.”

The proposal would no doubt be dead-on-arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate. House Republicans are hoping that their proposal can push Biden back to the negotiating table, but the president on Tuesday panned McCarthy’s proposal.

“[McCarthy] did not tell the wealthy or the powerful on Wall Street that it was finally time for them to start paying their fair share in taxes,” Biden said Tuesday of the speaker’s remarks in New York one day prior. “Instead, he proposed huge cuts to important programs that millions of Americans count on. He threatened to become the first Speaker to default on our national debt, which took over 230 years to accumulate.”

“He’s threatened to be the first one to default on the debt, which would throw us into a gigantic recession and beyond unless he gets what he wants in the budget,” the president continued. “Folks, you’ve got to ask yourselves, what are MAGA Republicans in Congress doing?”

Some Republicans are not yet on board with McCarthy’s proposal — a risky proposition with such a narrow House majority — forcing some lawmakers to reportedly come up with alternative proposals to avoid default if leaders cannot come to an agreement.

Biden on Tuesday also spoke to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about the battle over the debt ceiling.

