CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Central Florida residents are getting a possible glimpse of their own future in Boca Chica, Texas, where the world's most powerful rocket is about to undergo it's first orbital flight test.

What You Need To Know

  • The most powerful rocket in the world is about to take off from Boca Chica, Texas, to undergo its first orbital test flight 

  • Space Coast business owners say they are excited about the potential of SpaceX launching Starship from the Space Coast in the future

  • Experts say the economic impact for the Texas launch site is estimated to be $880 million

  • Starship's test flight is currently scheduled for Thursday at 9:28 a.m. EDT

Economic experts in Texas say SpaceX's Starbase has brought in $885 million in economic impact for the local economy.

At the Southern Charm Cafe in Cape Canaveral, some 40% of the restaurant's customers come to town for rocket launches.

Owner Betty Wright said she hopes crowds coming in the future to see Starship will also drop by for a bite.

"You can't beat that, we're in a great spot here in Cape Canaveral, with all the launches, this is the perfect place to be," she said.

The rescheduled Starship test flight from Texas is now set for 9:28 am EDT Thursday morning.

The Space Coast saw 57 rocket launches in 2022, but officials say that number could top 100 this year.