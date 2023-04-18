CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Central Florida residents are getting a possible glimpse of their own future in Boca Chica, Texas, where the world's most powerful rocket is about to undergo it's first orbital flight test.
Economic experts in Texas say SpaceX's Starbase has brought in $885 million in economic impact for the local economy.
At the Southern Charm Cafe in Cape Canaveral, some 40% of the restaurant's customers come to town for rocket launches.
Owner Betty Wright said she hopes crowds coming in the future to see Starship will also drop by for a bite.
"You can't beat that, we're in a great spot here in Cape Canaveral, with all the launches, this is the perfect place to be," she said.
The rescheduled Starship test flight from Texas is now set for 9:28 am EDT Thursday morning.
The Space Coast saw 57 rocket launches in 2022, but officials say that number could top 100 this year.