Dozens of stores have been fined for overcharging customers in North Carolina, according to data released by the state Department of Agriculture.

In the first three months of the year, 37 stores failed surprise state audits. Fines ranged from less than $1,000 to more than $32,000. Stores do not get fined unless they fail a second audit.



“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release.

“This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves. While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy,” he said.

The department’s Consumer Services Standards Division regularly checks stores to see if the prices in the aisle are the same when a cashier rings up an item. Stores fail if more than 2% of the prices at the register are over the advertised price.

Stores that fail the unannounced audit are checked again after 60 days.

Here's the full list and details from the Department of Agriculture:

(Alamance County) Dollar General at 1217 South Main St., Graham paid $1,485 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 14-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Bertie County) Family Dollar at 1307 South St., Windsor paid $15,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 32 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 22.67 percent based on 68 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 23.67 percent based on 71 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 23 percent based on 69 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Bladen County) Minuteman Food Mart at 14661 Highway 87, Tarheel paid $7,365 in penalties. An initial inspection in July 2022 found an error rate of 64 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 25-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 13 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 10 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Brunswick County) Dollar General at 5001 Main St., Shallotte paid $1,410 in penalties. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 0.33 percent error rate.

(Brunswick County) Dollar General at 6675 Beach Drive SW, Ocean Isle paid $1,725 in penalties. An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Brunswick County) Walmart Supercenter at 1114 New Pointe Blvd., Leland paid $3,395 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 5 percent based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January with a 1 percent error rate.

(Chowan County) Family Dollar at 1823 Virginia Road, Edenton paid $7,930 in penalties. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 15 percent based on 45 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 5.67 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 2 percent error rate.

(Cleveland County) Dollar General at 125 North Academy St., Mooresboro paid $2,235 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on 9 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 2 percent error rate.

(Davie County) Dollar General at 1334 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville paid $6,290 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 20 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13 percent based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7.33 percent based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Forsyth County) Dollar General at 3915 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem paid $13,445 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 30 percent based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 16.67 percent based on 50 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 18.33 percent based on 55 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 5.33 percent based on six overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Forsyth County) Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall paid $18,950 in penalties. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 10.33 percent based on 31 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 11.33 percent based on 34 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 7.33 percent based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 7.67 percent based on 23 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Forsyth County) Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 22 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13.33 percent based on 40 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Forsyth County) Family Dollar at 2017 South Broad St., Winston-Salem paid $8,110 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 38 percent based on 19 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 20 percent based on 60 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Granville County) Dollar General at 903 College St., Oxford, paid $3,855 in penalties. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 14 percent based on 42 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January with a 1.67 percent error rate.

(Guilford County) Circle K at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road, Greensboro paid $3,540 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on three overcharges in a 25-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 14 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Guilford County) Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville St., Greensboro paid $8,380 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 14.67 percent based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 10.67 percent based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 1 percent error rate.

(Guilford County) Target at 1212 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro paid $6,715 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 20 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 12 percent based on 36 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 2 percent error rate.

(Guilford County) Target at 1628 Highwoods Blvd., Greensboro paid $5,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 11 percent based on 33 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Hertford County) Family Dollar at 1216 East Memorial Drive, Ahoskie paid $20,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 12.67 percent based on 38 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 33 percent based on 99 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 31.67 percent based on 95 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 11 percent based on 33 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Hyde County) Family Dollar at 13115 U.S. 264, Swan Quarter paid $13,410 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 26 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 24 percent based on 72 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 8.33 percent based on 25 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 1 percent error rate.

(Jackson County) Dollar General at 76 Cashiers Shopping Center, Cashiers paid $5,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 40 percent based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 20 percent based on 60 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January with a 1.67 percent error rate.

(Mecklenburg County) Circle K at 3424 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Matthews paid $5,340 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 20 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 4 percent based on six overcharges in a 150-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 8 percent based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 6 percent based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 1 percent error rate.

(Mecklenburg County) Dollar General at 2804 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte paid $7,675 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 34 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 16.67 percent based on 50 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7.67 percent based on 23 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg County ) Family Dollar at 7921 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte paid $20,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in May 2022 found an error rate of 40 percent based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 23.67 percent based on 71 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 30.67 percent based on 92 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 15.67 percent based on 47 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 12.33 percent based on 37 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 1.33 percent error rate.

(Mecklenburg County) Family Dollar at 8500-C Pineville Mathew Road, Pineville paid $10,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 18.33 percent based on 55 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 17.33 percent based on 52 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg County) Target at 8120 University City Blvd., Charlotte paid $8,370 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 10 percent based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Pender County) Dollar General at 105 Highway 117, Burgaw paid $2,040 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 44 percent based on 22 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 5.33 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November with a 0.67 percent error rate.

(Perquimans County) Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway, Hertford paid $32,685 in penalties. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 8 percent based on 24 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 10 percent based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 9.67 percent based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10.67 percent based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 18.67 percent based on 56 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13 percent based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Randolph County) Aldi at 1318 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro paid $4,470 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 6 percent based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 0 percent error rate.

(Randolph County) Dollar General at 2907 South Main St., High Point paid $7,655 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 6 percent based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10 percent based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 14 percent based on 42 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 2 percent error rate.

(Rowan County) Dollar General at 11801 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland paid $4,880 in penalties. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 11 percent based on 33 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Rowan County) Dollar General at 120 Grace Church Road, Salisbury paid $1,920 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 6.67 percent based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 1 percent error rate.

(Stanly County) Dollar General at 1920 B U.S. 52 North, Albemarle paid $1,845 in penalties. An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Stanly County) Family Dollar at 103 North Main St., Norwood paid $28,675 in penalties. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 13.33 percent based on 40 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 11.33 percent based on 34 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Surry County) Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy paid $8,890 in penalties. An initial inspection in April 2022 found an error rate of 44 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 25-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 28 percent based on 28 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 9 percent based on nine overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 17 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 5 percent based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in January with a 0 percent error rate.

(Watauga County) Earth Fare at 178 West King St., Boone paid $945 in penalties. An initial inspection in February 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in May with a 0.67 percent error rate.

(Yadkin County) Dollar General at 120 West Main St., Boonville paid $1,005 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 26 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 1.67 percent error rate.