CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After seeing an increased demand for hijab parties, a Charlotte business is offering the service for girls celebrating their willingness to wear their hijab.

The holy month of Ramadan runs this year from March 22 to April 20. Observed by Muslims worldwide, it is a time for fasting, prayer, reflection and community. In some families, young girls grow up wearing a hijab, but in others, the girls make the choice for themselves.

What You Need To Know A local party bus is offering hijab parties as demand increases for more options

Some families let girls choose for themselves if they wear a hijab, so when girls make that decision, it's often worth celebrating

Usually, the mosque or families are the only ones putting on events for Muslim youth

Joi Kennedy, the owner of Sugar and Spice Party Bus, hosts parties for young girls 5 to 17 years old, and says when a parent approached her about a hijab party, she realized the importance of families having that option.

"They know about their religion. They know about wearing their hijab, and when they decide to wear it, it's something worth celebrating," Kennedy said. "They can invite their friends from school who don't really know or understand why they wear it, and they're going to get on here and have fun as well. So, it's also creating awareness for other children."

Ayesha Wilson Mutakabbir is the program director at Masjid Ash-Shaheed, a mosque in Charlotte. Mutakabbir says often their girls are one of few wearing a hijab at their school.

"It's our way of obeying what God has told us to do," Mutakabbir said. "That is to cover our adornments, and cover ourselves for modesty."

She says usually the masjid is the only place putting on fun and educational programs for Muslim youth, or families will do it on their own.

"We know it's important. If you don't, then we won't be surprised that they're not connected, or they go off to college and then say, 'We would like to choose something else,'" Mutakabbir said.



Mutakabbir says the party bus is a new option and could help parents and children celebrate their culture, if putting on events for themselves isn't in their wheelhouse.