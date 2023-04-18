Low-fare domestic air carrier Breeze Airways has added a fifth nonstop route to its schedule out of Portland Jetport this summer.

The airline announced in February that it was coming to jetport starting on May 17, and now the carrier’s schedule will include a nonstop route from Portland to Long Island/Islip for the summer season starting June 28.

“Breeze starts service from Portland on May 17,” said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, “but we’re already at five nonstop destinations before our first flight even touches down next month. We expect this new summer seasonal service, nonstop to Islip, will be as popular as our other PWM routes have proven already. We look forward to further growth from Portland.”

The airline is already planning four other nonstop routes from Portland to Tampa, Charleston, S.C., Norfolk, Va., and Pittsburgh.

Breeze Airways began service as a low-cost domestic air carrier in May 2021. It offers 147 year-round and seasonal routes between 36 cities in 22 states.