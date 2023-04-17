CINCINNATI — The clock is ticking for those who haven't yet filed their taxes. The United States Postal Office encourages you to make it to your local post office by the April 18 deadline.

On Monday, Cincinnati resident Annie Egan dropped off her tax returns to the downtown USPS with one day to spare before the deadline.

“I e-filed my taxes, but I didn’t want to e-file my state taxes because they charge you like a $40 fee or something, and I’m too cheap to endure that fee,” said Egan.

Dropping off her taxes last minute isn’t anything new for Egan. She said she always procrastinates.

“I’m definitely a last-minute kind of person,” she said. “I mean taxes, you just have to tread through them right? So, I put it off until the last minute because I just don’t want to do them.”

And while she is mailing off her taxes last minute, she made sure to beat the evening rush. But she said she doesn’t mind waiting in line either.

“It’s kind of fun at the same time because you feel like you’re a part of something, like you’re in the crowd like, ‘oh hey everybody’ — you know, like solidarity for the last minute tax filers,” she said.

According to the IRS, 94% of people have filed or will file electronically. But there's still a handful, like Egan, who choose to do it the old-fashioned way. And if you fall into that category, USPS spokesperson Naddia Dhalai has a few tips to meet the deadline.

“Making sure the address is legible and that they have a return address on there and also check pickup times,” said Naddia Dhalai. “And if they’re dropping it off at any of the blue collection boxes, make sure they drop it off before the last collection time.”

USPS officials also recommend paying for certified mail.

“It’s an additional cost, but what that does is that it gives them a tracking number and makes sure that they get confirmation that they did receive it,” said Dhalai.

As for Egan, she said she plans to continue her trek downtown every year for tax season, all for the sake of cutting down costs.

“As long as the state of Ohio is charging to e-file then I’ll be down here at the post office probably before taxes are due to put it in the mail,” she said.

The state has a list of free e-filing services for certain circumstances or for elderly or disabled individuals.