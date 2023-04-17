Miranda's Cafe - 1402 Lenox Avenue, Utica

Juan Miranda opened Miranda’s Café on Feb. 14 with the goal of bringing more jobs to Utica and having diverse menu options.

“I decided to make my own business because the population in Utica is immigrants, and I want to create more jobs for people and take kids away from the streets,” Miranda said.

Miranda opted for a multicultural menu, serving Latin, Italian and American food.

“For the Latin menu, I have, which is extremely popular, a chicken burrito, steak burrito, steak nacho, chicken quesadilla,” Miranda said. “On the Italian menu, I have shrimp scampi, lasagna, potato gnocchi, and I also have an antipasto salad.”

The American menu, Miranda said, is burgers, fries, steak and cheese sandwiches, and other traditional American dishes.

“My priority is to bring customers in and make sure they can eat good so they are full and can take some home,” he said.

Tierras Tropicales – 1300 Whitesboro St., Utica

Utica’s first Ecuadorian restaurant, Tierras Tropicales, opened in January by Nube Rivera and Franklin Gutierrez.

Rivera and Gutierrez are new to the restaurant business, but wanted to bring more Spanish food to Utica, where Hispanics make up 12.9% of the population, according to the 2020 Census.

“It’s his dream, he wanted to bring something new to Utica,” Rivera said. “We’ve been here eight years, and at first when we would go out to look for a Spanish place to eat, we didn’t have any.”

Rivera said many Ecuadorians have visited the restaurant in its first few months.

“When we just opened, they came from Rome, New Hartford, Clinton, I was thinking it would just be people we know, but no, it was a lot of people from places 25 to 30 minutes from here,” Rivera said. “They were so excited and happy to try it.”

Ecuador has different landscapes including a coast and mountains, so the dishes vary among seafood, beef, chicken, vegetables and rice.

“We want everyone to know that they can come here and try some of the Ecuadorian dishes that we offer,” Rivera said. “Everything is good but especially the seafood, which is a specialty from our country.”

Their seafood dishes include sopa de mariscos which is seafood soup, ceviche and fried calamari.